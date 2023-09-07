TNI Evening News Headlines – September 07, 2023

➡️The ‘Nabanna Lagna’ for Nuakhai-2023 is finalised for September 20, between 10:27am and 10:42am.
➡️2.5 kg gold seized from businessman in Bhubaneswar; accused arrested and sent on remand.
➡️Heavy rain lashes Bhubaneswar under the influence of cyclonic circulation.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his visit to Indonesia, returns to India after attending ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits.
➡️Aditya-L1, India’s first-ever solar mission, launched by ISRO, has clicked a selfie and sent images of Earth and Moon on its way to the Lagrange 1 (L1) point.
➡️PM Modi announces to establish Indian Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste.
➡️67% of Indian govt & essential services faced over 50% cyberattacks in last 12 months: Report.
➡️India removes additional duty on 12 US products ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 40,000 per month salary hike for MLAs.
➡️Dahi Handi celebrations: 35 ‘Govindas’ injured during formation of human pyramids in Mumbai.
➡️NASA’s oxygen-generating experiment that accompanied the Perseverance rover has successfully completed its mission on Mars.
➡️Japan successfully launches its lunar lander, X-ray mission to Moon.
