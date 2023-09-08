TNI Morning News Headlines – September 08, 2023

➡️Senior Congress leader Sura Routray’s son Manmath suspended from party for ‘gross violation of discipline’.
➡️Senior BJD Leader from Padampur and Chairman of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation, Mahendra Badhei passes away at the age of 52 owing to heart ailments.
➡️Over 1 lakh Odisha primary school teachers under the banner of United Primary Teachers Federation to launch indefinite cease work strike from today.
➡️Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner. Deve Gowda will not be attending the G20 dinner.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders.
➡️The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, is underway.
➡️US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit, hold talks with PM Narendra Modi.
➡️Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in India for G20 Summit.
➡️Argentina President Alberto Fernández arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.
➡️Security tightened at Delhi-Gurugram border for G20 Summit being held in Delhi. G20 summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan.
➡️195 Govindas injured in separate incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi in Mumbai.
➡️BJP wins by-elections to Dhanpur, Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district: Election Commission of India.
➡️Sensex climbs 174.96 points to 66,440.52 in early trade; Nifty advances 49.55 points to 19,776.60.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 82.13 against US dollar in early trade.
