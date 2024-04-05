TNI Evening News Headlines – April 05, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar was the sixth hottest place in Asia on Friday, informed IMD Bhubaneswar scientist.
➡️Heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha; mercury crossed 42 Degree Celsius at 9 places in the State today.
➡️School & Anganwadi timings revised in Khordha district; classes to be held from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM, informs Collector.
➡️Naveen Patnaik announces 3rd list of BJD candidates for Assembly seats.
➡️Athamallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai joined the BJP.
➡️EC sends notice to Atishi over ‘join BJP or face arrest’ claims made by her.
➡️ED files complaint case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for avoiding summons.
➡️Congress Party releases Election Manifesto for 2024 Elections.
➡️Abhinav Verma, the national boxer-turned-sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi.
➡️Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD release has been postponed because of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
➡️Chennai Super Kings score 165 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Hyderbad.
➡️A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday.
➡️Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake hits New York city, biggest in 40 years.
