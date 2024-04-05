Bhubaneswar becomes 6th Hottest Place in Asia Today

TNI Bureau: Scorching heatwave continued to hit Odisha on Friday, making the capital city Bhubaneswar the sixth hottest place in Asia, informed IMD Bhubaneswar Scientist, Umashankar Das.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Bhubaneswar, the State capital is the hottest city in the State with the mercury touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

For the first time this season, the temperature has reached above 43 degrees in a city of the State today.

Chauk in Myanmar was the hottest place in the Asian continent with a temperature of 45.7° C on Friday followed by Magway in Myanmar with a temperature of 44.3° C.

As many as 4 places from Myanmar were in the top 5 hottest place list.

Odisha SRC instructed to 5 Municipal Commissioners – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela to open Jalachhatra in conspicuous places of public gathering & take all precautionary measures in view of Heat-wave condition.