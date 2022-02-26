100-Word Edit: Zelenskyy – The Warrior

Yes, Vladimin Putin is a powerful leader and Russia holds big advantage over Ukraine, which is all set to fall if they don’t surrender. But, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has definitely impressed with his never say die approach.

Almost “betrayed” by the NATO forces and left stranded by the US and its allies, Zelenskyy continues to fight save Ukraine, his forces are inflicting substantial damages on Russian forces although his country is going through massive destruction.

As the Russian troops made inroads, ‘Warrior’ Zelenskyy keeps guiding his troops and refused to leave the country despite US offer to evacuate him.