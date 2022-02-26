Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 – BJD ahead of BJP & Congress

Insight Bureau: The counting of votes for the Panchayat Polls 2022 begins today in Odisha.

The counting for 315 Zilla Parishad zones will be done today.

As per the State Election Commission, BJD is leading in 216 seats, BJP is leading in 29, Congress is leading in 13 and others in 05 seats.

➡️ BJD is leading in 4 zones of Nayagarh

➡️ BJP is leading in 2 zones, BJD in 1 zones of Bargarh

➡️ BJD is leading in 1 zone of Koraput

➡️ BJD leading in 6 zones, BJP in 2 zones of Keonjhar

➡️ BJD leading in 2 zones, BJP in 2 zones of Mayurbhanj

➡️ BJD leading in 2 zones of Bhadrak

➡️ BJD leading in 3 zones of Jajpur

➡️ BJD leading in 1 zones of Puri

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ BJD leading in 2 zones, BJP in 2 zones of Angul

➡️ BJD leading in 5 zones of Jagatsinghpur

➡️ BJD leading in 1 zones, Congress 1 zones of Rayagada

➡️ BJD leading in 1 zones, BJP 1 zones of Cuttack

➡️ BJD leading in 3 zones, BJP in 2 zones of Jharsuguda

➡️ BJP is leading in 2 zones of Boudh

➡️ BJD is leading in 2 zones and Congress in 1 zones of Balangir

➡️ BJD is leading in 4 zones and BJP in 1 zones and others in 1 zone of Sundargarh

➡️ BJD is leading in 2 zones and BJP in 1 zones of Kandhamal