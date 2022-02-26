Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 – BJD ahead of BJP & Congress
As per the State Election Commission, BJD is leading in 202 seats, BJP is leading in 25 and Congress is leading in 15 and others in 04 seats.
Insight Bureau: The counting of votes for the Panchayat Polls 2022 begins today in Odisha.
The counting for 315 Zilla Parishad zones will be done today.
As per the State Election Commission, BJD is leading in 216 seats, BJP is leading in 29, Congress is leading in 13 and others in 05 seats.
➡️ BJD leading in 3 zones, BJP in 1 zones of Dhenkanal
➡️ BJD leading in 8 zones, BJP in 1 zones of Sambalpur
➡️ BJD leading in 15 zones, BJP in 2 zones of Ganjam
