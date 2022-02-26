Russia vetoes UNSC Resolution; India, China abstain

Insight Bureau: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to condemn the Russian Invasion of Ukraine as Russia, the current Head of the Council vetoed the resolution.

The UNSC resolution condemned Russia’s ‘aggression’, seeking ‘immediate and unconditional’ withdrawal of forces from Ukraine. But, it could not be passed due to Russia’s opposition.

At least 3 countries China, India and UAE abstained from voting although they rejected war and violence.

The countries that supported the resolution are United States, United Kingdom, France, Norway, Ireland, Albania, Gabon, Mexico, Brazil, Ghana & Kenya.

While abstaining from voting, China made it clear that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States must be respected. China called for early talks and diplomatic initiatives to end the crisis.

India deeply regretted the violence in Ukraine as well as the loss of human lives and destruction. India called for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and sought immediate diplomatic initiatives to end the crisis.