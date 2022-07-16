100-Word Edit: Yes, it’s Utkal, Dr. Lodh

When it comes to Odia Asmita, people of Odisha shed their differences and join hands to fight for a common cause – upholding the pride, dignity and honour of the soil.
Dr. Alok Lodh, CEO of Utkal Hospital, witnessed that rare unity among Odias after his Facebook seeking a non-Odia OPD officer with specific “outrageous” criteria triggered a massive outrage, forcing him to apologise and withdraw the controversial post.
People of Utkal are known for their self-esteem. You just can’t run a Hospital in the name of Utkal while snubbing Odia people. Dr. Lodha and his Hospital should understand this.
