IMD issues heavy rain alert for Twin Cities; Check Today’s Forecast

Insight Bureau: Normal life was thrown out of gear in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday as rain lashes since early morning under the influence of a low-pressure area.

The Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar today informed that the twin cities are likely to experience one or two intense spells of rain (2-3 cm per hour) till 11.30 pm.

The incessant rain may cause temporary traffic congestion, poor visibility and disrupt traffic due to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses in the cities.

Suggestions to follow while going outside during rain:

🔹Do arrangement for drainage of water.

🔹Avoid movement as far as possible.

🔹Check for traffic conjestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

🔹Keep in mind position of manholes and uncovered electric wear while walking outside.