BMC cracks Whip; ‘No Mask, No Entry’, ‘No Mask, No Goods’

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued a fresh set of advisories and stipulations to put a check on the further spread of Covid-19 in the city by making ‘No mask no entry’ and ‘no mask no goods’ mandatory for malls and commercial outlets.

The following advisory reads as follows:

🔹All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area are requested to wear face mask/face cover appropriately while in public places.

🔹Appropriate use of face mask/face cover means that, it should cover the mouth and nose properly.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹The owners of business establishments like shopping malls/shops/store owners shall not allow any staff or customers without face mask/face cover inside their premises. They shall also put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY / NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point of their premises for information of all concerned.

🔹The fuel refilling stations shall not sell fuels to those customers who have not worn face masks/face covers appropriately. The fuel station owners to also put proper signage at the appropriate place for information of all.

🔹The CEO/Managers/Head of the offices of Government, as well as Private offices, shall ensure that their employees are wearing face masks/face covers at all times while in their office premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunchtime.

🔹The above advisory is in addition to adherence to other Covid appropriate behaviours like maintenance of social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing practice and no spitting in public places etc.

🔹Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made from time to time.