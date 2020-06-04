100-Word Edit: Wrong to blame Entire State of Kerala over Elephant Killing

The killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has triggered massive outrage across the nation. The highly condemnable incident certainly warrants strong punishment for the crime whether deliberate or unintentional.

However, it’s shocking to see that entire State of Kerala and its people are being blamed for this. Some even seek to give a communal colour to the incident.

Over 510 elephants were killed in incidents of electrocution, train accidents, poaching and poisoning across India in the last 5 years. Efforts should be made to find ways to save elephants from such brutalities instead of fishing in the troubled waters.