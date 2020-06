TNI Bureau: 90 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the total confirmed cases to 2,478, including 1,053 active cases.

Similarly, with record of 9,304 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally jumps to 216, 919. A total of 260 deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India is currently at 7th place globally.