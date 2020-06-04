Aparajita Sarangi pays fine for violating COVID-19 Guidelines

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi along with 20 of her supporters voluntarily paid fines for violating social distancing norms and mask wearing guidelines.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aparajita shared pictures of her interaction with BJP district presidents of Bhubaneswar & Khurda at BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan’s residence.

It was during the meeting that she along with party members were seen without masks and social distancing.

Following the outrage, acknowledging duty & sentiments of people, she & 20 other party members volunteered to pay the fine.

Under very special circumstances, I went to the residence of Sri Jagannath Pradhan, BJP leader, yesterday. I fully appreciate & respect people's concern regarding adherence to COVID19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due. pic.twitter.com/3wt3VrIYwB — Aparajita Sarangi (@AprajitaSarangi) June 4, 2020

The DCP Bhubaneswar took to Twitter to inform that files were collected from 21 people for violating the guidelines at a political congregation.