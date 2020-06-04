English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Aparajita Sarangi pays fine for violating COVID-19 Guidelines

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi along with 20 of her supporters voluntarily paid fines for violating social distancing norms and mask wearing guidelines.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aparajita shared pictures of her interaction with BJP district presidents of Bhubaneswar & Khurda at BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan’s residence.

It was during the meeting that she along with party members were seen without masks and social distancing.

Following the outrage, acknowledging duty & sentiments of people, she & 20 other party members volunteered to pay the fine.

The DCP Bhubaneswar took to Twitter to inform that files were collected from 21 people for violating the guidelines at a political congregation.

TNI Bureau
