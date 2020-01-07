Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Women Power in OCS Top 10

By TNI Bureau
Rituparna-Mohapatra
PC: Vajirao IAS Academy
While we keep debating on gender equality and women empowerment, the women have now taken centrestage not just in studies but also in jobs. Women power ruled the roost in Odisha Civil Services Examinations 2018, as 6 out of Top 10 places went to the fairer sex.

It’s Rituparna Mohapatra (in pic in the article) who has taken the lead with the 2nd rank followed by Santoshini Dash (4th), Narayani Priyadarshini Panda (5th), Satabdi Ray (7th), Damayanti Sahoo (8th) and Smaranika Tulo (10th).

This is a positive development, which shows women have completely shattered the stereotype to prove their mettle.

TNI Bureau
