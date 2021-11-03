100-Word Edit: Will Dibya respond to Bhakta?

By Sagar Satapathy
Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das has levelled sensational allegations against MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, raising questions on his character while linking it to Mamita Meher Murder case.

Accusing Dibya of having extra-marital affairs with a deceased Pilot’s wife in Raipur, Bhakta has already breached the ‘Laxman Rekha’. Bhakta’s unprecedented onslaught has stunned the ruling BJD.

Will Dibya Shankar Mishra, who had threatened to sue media houses earlier, respond to Bhakta Charan Das’ allegations and drag him to the court? These allegations have sullied his reputation further ahead of CM’s upcoming visit to Kalahandi.

