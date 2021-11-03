WHO approves India’s Covaxin for emergency use

Insight Bureau: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use listing for 18 years and above.

The technical advisory group met today to take the final call and Covaxin has been recommended for emergency use listing.

WHO had earlier asked Bharat Biotech to issue additional clarifications to monitor the approval of Covaxin.

After Australia recognised Covaxin for allowing entry of travellers who had received the vaccine, five more countries on Monday recognised India’s vaccine certificate.