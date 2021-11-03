Section 144 to be imposed around Puri Srimandir on Diwali

Insight Bureau: The Puri district administration will impose Section 144 around the Jagannath Temple in Puri from 4 AM to midnight tomorrow ahead of Diwali.

General darshan of deities by devotees will also remain suspended at Puri Srimandir during this period.

The administration has decided to ban the burning of ‘Kaunriya Kathi’ in front of Singhadwar during Diwali as it causes noticeable amount of air pollution which might lead to the increase in Covid infection especially in those affected with the virus.

It can be mentioned here that last year also the lighting Kaunriya Kathis in front of Singhadwar was banned due to Covid-19 pandemic.