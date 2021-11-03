Section 144 to be imposed around Puri Srimandir on Diwali

General darshan of deities by devotees will also remain suspended at Puri Srimandir during this period.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Section 144 to be imposed around Puri Srimandir on Diwali
133

Insight Bureau:  The Puri district administration will impose Section 144 around the Jagannath Temple in Puri from 4 AM to midnight tomorrow ahead of Diwali.

General darshan of deities by devotees will also remain suspended at Puri Srimandir during this period.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – November 3, 2021

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 3, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The administration has decided to ban the burning of ‘Kaunriya Kathi’ in front of Singhadwar during Diwali as it causes noticeable amount of air pollution which might lead to the increase in Covid infection especially in those affected with the virus.

It can be mentioned here that last year also the lighting Kaunriya Kathis in front of Singhadwar was banned due to Covid-19 pandemic.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.