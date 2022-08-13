100-Word Edit: Why Not Tax Incentive for Salaried Class?

Whatever promises PM Narendra Modi made in the 2014 election campaign during meetings and ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programs, are going to haunt him in 2024.

His bold promise of giving 5-10% incentives to all salaried class, the honest tax payers of the country, remains unfulfilled. Forget about incentives, the tax payers did not even get any significant tax relief in the last 8 years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With the old videos going viral on Social Media, it will be a difficult task for Modi to ignore the genuine demands of the honest taxpayers who continue to make sacrifices for others without any benefits.