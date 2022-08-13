Morning News Insight – August 13, 2022

🔹 Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 403 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 48 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 81 and Sundargarh reports 66 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 3966.

🔹 Swearing-in-Cer emony of newly appointed Orissa High Court judges – Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash is scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm today.

🔹 Fresh low pressure likely to intensify into depression by August 14: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

🔹 ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicked off across the country today to mark 75th year of Independence.

🔹 India reports 15,815 fresh cases and 20,018 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,19,264. 🔹 Spurious liquor death toll in Chhapra, Bihar, rises to 5. 🔹 Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator & remains critical. 🔹 Salman Rushdie on Ventilator after stabbing in neck and abdomen, attacker identified as Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey.

🔹 The ‘barbaric’ stabbing of renowned India-born author Salman Rushdie is appalling, says White House advisor Jake Sullivan.

🔹 Taliban’s Rahimullah Haqqani killed in suicide blast claimed by ISIS.