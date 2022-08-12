100-Word Edit: Upasna hails VK Pandian

Brahmagiri is back in the focus again. After Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian’s visit to Alarnath Temple and promise to develop the place, BJP leader Upasna Mohapatra was quick to take to Twitter and Facebook, heaping praise on the 5T Secretary.
Upasna also thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for taking steps to develop the Alarnath Pitha.
Interestingly, BJD leader from Brahmagiri Sanjay Dasburma has maintained a stoic silence in this matter. He neither tweeted nor posted anything on Facebook, triggering speculations.
Is Sanjay Dasburma out of BJD equations? Is Upasna Mohapatra inching closer to the party? Many questions remain unanswered.
Thank you Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian (@MoSarkar5T) for visiting the Alarnath Temple along with OBCC officials and assuring development work Prabhu Shri Alarnath, as per the direction of Hon’ble @CMO_Odisha .
— Upasna Mohapatra (@UpasnaMohapatra) August 11, 2022
