100-Word Edit: Upasna hails VK Pandian

Brahmagiri is back in the focus again. After Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian’s visit to Alarnath Temple and promise to develop the place, BJP leader Upasna Mohapatra was quick to take to Twitter and Facebook, heaping praise on the 5T Secretary.

Upasna also thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for taking steps to develop the Alarnath Pitha.

Interestingly, BJD leader from Brahmagiri Sanjay Dasburma has maintained a stoic silence in this matter. He neither tweeted nor posted anything on Facebook, triggering speculations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Is Sanjay Dasburma out of BJD equations? Is Upasna Mohapatra inching closer to the party? Many questions remain unanswered.