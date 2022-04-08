100-Word Edit: Who is behind Jharpada Demolition?

An announcement was made at around 9 PM on Thursday and demolition was carried out at 5 AM.

By Shilpa B
Jharpada Demolition
MLA Ananta Narayan Jena is accused of playing a key role in this vindictive act, as he failed to secure a victory for his candidate in Ward No. 33.

Hundreds of shops have been demolished; Poor people who were trying to revive their business aftermath Corona Pandemic, had to bear the brunt of shocking political vengeance.

Let’s not forget arrogance does not last long.

 

