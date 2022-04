Insight Bureau: Gujarat Titans needed 12 runs off the last two balls. And, Rahul Tewatia scored the winning runs with two huge sixes. That was the game.

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to stay 2nd at the points table.

Scores:

🔸Punjab 189/9 in 20 overs. Dhawan 35, Livingstone 64. Rashid Khan 3/22, Nalkande 2/37.

🔸Gujarat Titans 190/4 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill 96, Sudharsan 35. Rabada 2/35.

🔸Player of the March – Shubman Gill.