Shashi Tharoor-Supriya Sule: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Insight Bureau: Shashi Tharoor, once again, has grabbed Twitterati’s attention but this time not for his extraordinary words but for being inattentive to Farooq Abdullah’s speech in the parliament. You must have seen a number of memes of Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule creating buzz all over the internet.

The video has gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs.

Watch ones Shashi Tharoor in parliament pic.twitter.com/spUtOLYxqV — Bhavin Shah BJP (@BhavinS09566378) April 7, 2022

the Congress MP on Thursday responded to the hype and tweeted that Supriya was asking him a policy question and he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

“For all those who’ve been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule’s and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next,” Tharoor said in his first tweet.

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

In another tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Amar Prem’ — ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna’, and tagged Supriya Sule.