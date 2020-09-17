100-Word Edit: Who cares for Doctors?

When Journalist Ravish Kumar did serveral programmes at NDTV on the problems Doctors facing during Corona Pandemic, he was accused of pursuing an agenda.

But, the Indian Medical Association decided to break the silence after Centre told the Parliament that there is no data on the Doctors died in Covid-19 duty, as Health is a state subject.

IMA released the list of 382 Doctors died on Covid duty between the age group of 27-85 and demanded “Martyr Status” for these Covid Warriors.

It’s high time the Government and Media give due recognition to the Covid Warriors and boost their morale.