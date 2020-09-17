TNI Morning News Headlines – September 17, 2020

Odisha News
- Odisha reports 13 deaths (including 4 each from Khordha & Puri) and single-day spike of 4241 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 167161 including 36580 active cases and 129859 recovered ones. The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 669.
- Odisha conducts 51,824 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 42,366 Antigen, 9,352 RT-PCR & 106 TruNat tests.
- Over 1000 Patients administered with Plasma Therapy in Odisha.
- Former IPS Officer and Senior Odisha BJP Leader Ashok Sahu passes away.
- Odisha Floods: Central Team to visit Puri & Jajpur to assess damage caused by the recent flood.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs district magistrates to properly implement Livelihood Programmes for Rural Population.
India News
- India reports 97894 new COVID-19 cases and 1132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases & 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.
- Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 10,09,976, while 40,25,079 people have recovered from the disease
- Maharashtra reports 23,365 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally reaches 11,21,221; death toll rises to 30,883.
- PM Narendra Modi turns 70; wishes pour in.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19.
- National Security Advisors of BRICS Nations to hold virtual meeting at 4pm today.
- 3 terrorists neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, J&K.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue, in Rajya Sabha today.
- Akshay Kumar announces the release date of Laxmmi Bomb with a teaser video. The film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.
- 100-year-old woman beats coronavirus in Guwahati.
World News
- Global coronavirus cases to soon surpass 30 million.
- Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to India.
- The Caribbean island of Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state.
