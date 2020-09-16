Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter Handle.
Currently, he is under home isolation. As confirmed by him, he was not feeling well, but doing better now.
Gadkari has requested everyone who has come in his contact with him, to be careful and follow the protocol to stay safe.
Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.
