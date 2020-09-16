Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter Handle.

Currently, he is under home isolation. As confirmed by him, he was not feeling well, but doing better now.

Gadkari has requested everyone who has come in his contact with him, to be careful and follow the protocol to stay safe.

