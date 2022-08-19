100-Word Edit: What’s Irony of Destiny? Ask Sisodia

By Sagar Satapathy
Manish Sisodia CBI Raids
What an irony! A day after Manis Sisodia got featured in the International Edition of ‘The New York Times’ for the transformation of education in Delhi, the CBI in India landed at his residence in connection with the excise policy case.

Manis Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal, the entire AAP as well as many others had anticipated this. Sisodia sarcastically welcomed the CBI saying those who perform are being harassed.

CBI Raids continue at 21 locations in Delhi NCR. It’s not linked to education or healthcare. It’s linked to the excise policy that came under the scanner. The fight has just begun.

