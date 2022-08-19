Morning News Insight – August 19, 2022

🔹Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 385 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 58 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 85 covid-19 cases and Sundargarh reports 83 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2791.
🔹Maoists kill man after branding him as police informer in Nuapada.
🔹Low pressure intensifies into depression; Red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places to occur over the districts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today.
🔹4 more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam closed, currently excess water is being released through 24 gates.
🔹3 supari killers arrested in connection with murder of youth on the premises of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir on August 16.
🔹India reports 15,754 frest Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active COVID cases increased from 1,01,343 to 1,01,830.
🔹CBI raids at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
🔹IAF deploys Cheetal helicopter to rescue Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector.
🔹Sensex climbs 113.2 points to 60,411.20 in early trade; Nifty gains 35.7 points to 17,992.20.
🔹China issues its first national drought alert of the year.
🔹21 dead, 33 injured after huge explosion at Kabul Mosque: Police.
