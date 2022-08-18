Evening News Insight – August 18, 2022

🔹 Out of 71 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 61 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1057.

🔹 Another 502 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1312449.

🔹 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today made an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara to assess the damages caused by the calamity; announced 15 days relief in the villages of flood hit 5 districts.

🔹 Out of the 40 opened gates 8 gates of Hirakud Dam closed today; currently excess water is being discharged through 32 gates of the reservoir.

🔹 Odisha postpones Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written exam due to Flood situation. Exam will now be conducted on September 4, 2022 (Sunday). 🔹O disha cadre IAS Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has been appointed Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

🔹 Delhi reports 1,964 new Covid cases, Mumbai 1,201 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

🔹 Nitish Kumar dismisses RCP Singh’s ‘JD(U)-RJD merger’ prediction.

🔹 Deputy PM & Minister of Industry & Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov meets Advisor to Indian PM Ajit Doval today; talks trade, economic ties.

🔹 Raju Srivastava is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

🔹Maharashtra Government declares ‘Dahi Handi’ an official sport in the State.

🔹 India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in first ODI in Harare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.