100-Word Edit: What Odisha thinks today, India thinks Tomorrow!

Centre does what Odisha did 4 days ago

By Sagar Satapathy
Odisha CM includes on High Level Committee formed to mark Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary
Odisha Government had drawn flak and was heavily criticised after it imposed a ban on Holi celebrations at public places in the State in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken on March 20. And, four days later, Centre has asked States/UTs to consider imposing local restrictions in public observations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings.

Many other States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana followed suit.

What Odisha thinks today, India thinks tomorrow! That’s what happening for a long time, especially during the Corona Pandemic in the last one year.

