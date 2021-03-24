100-Word Edit: What Odisha thinks today, India thinks Tomorrow!

Odisha Government had drawn flak and was heavily criticised after it imposed a ban on Holi celebrations at public places in the State in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken on March 20. And, four days later, Centre has asked States/UTs to consider imposing local restrictions in public observations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings.

Many other States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana followed suit.

What Odisha thinks today, India thinks tomorrow! That’s what happening for a long time, especially during the Corona Pandemic in the last one year.