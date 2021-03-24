TNI Morning News Headlines – March 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 170 Covid-19 cases including 99 quarantine and 71 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 339246 including 336266 recoveries, 1008 active cases and 1,919 deaths.

➡️ Over 3.70 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine arrive in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Puri Srimandir to remain closed for devotees once a week; might be imposed on every Sunday from next week amid Covid-19 surge.

➡️ MEMU train services will resume in Odisha in a phased manner. East Coast Railway to run MEMU train between Bhubaneswar-Keonjhar from March 30 & Angul-Puri from April 5.

➡️ 2 labourers trampled to death by Elephant at Kuderanisha village in Sambalpur Dist.

➡️ Union Minister Pratap Sarangi meets Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking Special Fund allocation for AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Sub-inspector of Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police Station arrested by Vigilance for taking Rs 50,000 Bribe.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet cleared 11 Proposals; University of Health Sciences among all.

India News

➡️ India reports 47,262 new COVID19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases, 1,12,05,160 cured cases & 1,60,441 deaths.

➡️ A total of 23,64,38,861 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 23rd March, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday:ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total of 5,08,41,286 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI.

➡️ West Bengal: A BJP Mandal President found dead near party office in Dinhata of in Cooch Behar district, earlier today.

➡️ AIADMK MP, Mohammed John dies aged 72 following cardiac arrest.

➡️ India’s Aishwary Tomar wins Gold in men’s 50m rifle 3-Position at shooting World Cup in Delhi.

➡️ Rupee declines 10 paise to 72.53 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Petrol price cut by 18 paise a litre, diesel by 17 paise.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 124 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.73 million.

➡️ India, US agree to re-establish homeland security dialogue.

➡️ United States Senate votes 57-43 to confirm Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy to be President Joe Biden’s surgeon general.

➡️ Texas to open COVID19 vaccination to all adults.

➡️ India at UNSC extends support to Afghanistan in ensuring restoration of normalcy.