India reports 771 New Variants of Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: The Central Government on Wednesday said that all the three new coronavirus variants — UK, Brazilian and South African, that have wreaked havoc in several countries have been detected in India.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said that 771 COVID-19 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in the country so far out of 10,787 positive samples checked by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).

Punjab topped the list with highest 336 UK strain cases.

Out of 771 COVID-19 variants, 736 samples were positive for the UK variant, 34 were positive for the South African variant and one sample was positive for the Brazilian variant.

As per report, the INSACOG also found a “double-mutant” variant in the country.