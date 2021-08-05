100-Word Edit: I waited since 1984

I was just 9 then. The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics was underway. My Father was listening to Radio Commentary. Unfortunately, India kept losing. He rued India’s performance and told me about the golden era of Indian Hockey.

Gold Medals in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980, Silver in 1960 and Bronze Medals in 1968 and 1972 became history as India’s poor performance at Olympics continued unabated over the decades. We even failed to qualify for 2008 Olympics.

Hockey is reborn today. Bronze at Tokyo Olympics after breaking the 41-year-long jinx, will add a new dimension to Indian Hockey.