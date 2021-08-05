TNI Evening News Headlines – August 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 255 more COVID positive cases & 235 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 195 local contact cases and 60 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1652 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 965370.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disburses Rs 11 crore special Covid assistance to milk producers of the State. 1 lakh milk producers receive assistance up to Rs 6,000 each.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik invites Indian Olympic Hockey Team to Odisha. They will be felicitated in Bhubaneswar on August 17.

➡️ Odisha CM speaks to family members of Olympics Bronze winning Hockey Players from Odisha Birendra Lakra & Amit Rohidas.

➡️ Offline classes for Class 9 students & hostels will reopen in Odisha from August 16.

➡️ Answer sheets evaluation of Matric offline exams from August 12, results by August end: Board Of Secondary Education.

➡️ Body of missing student of Cuttack Christ College recovered from Mahanadi barrage, Cuttack; family members alleged that the youth was kidnapped by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

India News

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Sikar, Rajasthan at 8:14 pm today: National Center for Seismology

➡️ PM Modi meets former Australian PM Tony Abbott who is visiting India till 6th Aug in his capacity of Australian PM’s Special Trade Envoy for India.

➡️ Kerala reports 22,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins India’s second silver medal at Olympics 2020; wins silver in Men’s freestyle 57 kg category.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses to San Marino’s Myles Amine in men’s freestyle 86 kg.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling, Women’s 53kg Freestyle, 1/8 Final: Vinesh Phogat beats Sofia Magdalena 7-1.

➡️ Belarus’ Vanesa loses in semis, Vinesh Phogat’s medal hopes dashed.

World News

➡️ Chinese President promises to provide 2 Bn Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Globally.

➡️ Hindu temple vandalised: India summons top Pakistan diplomat, lodges protests.

➡️ Taliban terrorists shoot 21-year-old Afghan girl dead for not wearing veil: Report.

➡️ Russia Invites US, China, Pakistan For Crucial Meet On Afghanistan, India Left Out: Report.

➡️ Pakistan rents out PM Imran Khan’s house to overcome financial crunch.