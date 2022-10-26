100-Word Edit: Wah Kejriwal, Wah!

By Sagar Satapathy
Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections and Delhi MCD Polls, Arvind Kejriwal played a super masterstroke by seeking images of Laxmi and Ganesha on the currency notes, triggering a huge debate.

Critics may slam Kejriwal saying he should not be taken seriously. But, the business community will ask ‘Why Not’. What’s wrong in putting images of Laxmi and Ganesha on currency notes when we link our business success to them?

Whether the economy will prosper or not with this move, is debatable. But, those who believe in Indian cultural values and religious practices, will find it difficult to ignore this demand.

