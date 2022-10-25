NASA team to study mysterious UFOs; report release in 2023

TNI Bureau: NASA has demurred off a study to help scientists learn further about UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

Over the course of nine months, the independent study team with 16 members will lay the root for mysterious study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organisations, the space agency said in a statement.

The team includes leading scientists, data and AI interpreters, aerospace safety experts, and other experts in their separate fields.

The study will concentrate solely on unclassified data. A full report containing the team’s findings will be released to the public in mid-2023.