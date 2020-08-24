100-Word Edit: USA wakes up to Plasma Therapy

The United States took several months to realise the effectiveness of Plasma Therapy in Covid-19 treatment, as the FDA allowed emergency authorisation of Plasma Therapy after the Covid death toll in the country crossed 1.8 lakh mark.

In India, Delhi started Plasma Therapy two months ago and received good results. Many other states including Odisha followed suit and expanded it further. The Plasma Therapy treatment has shown positive signs in the country.

Although it’s too late, some lives in the US may be saved now. However, both Trump and FDA will be remembered for delaying things while putting Americans at risk.