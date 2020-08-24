100-Word Edit: USA wakes up to Plasma Therapy

By Sagar Satapathy
Trump H1-B Visa
137

The United States took several months to realise the effectiveness of Plasma Therapy in Covid-19 treatment, as the FDA allowed emergency authorisation of Plasma Therapy after the Covid death toll in the country crossed 1.8 lakh mark.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: It’s a Marketing Tactic against Flour…

100-Word Edit: Don’t Panic over Spike in Covid-19…

In India, Delhi started Plasma Therapy two months ago and received good results. Many other states including Odisha followed suit and expanded it further. The Plasma Therapy treatment has shown positive signs in the country.

Although it’s too late, some lives in the US may be saved now. However, both Trump and FDA will be remembered for delaying things while putting Americans at risk.

Sagar Satapathy 257 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!