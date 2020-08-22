Odisha records 1773 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 254 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1773 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 52,276.

A record number of 254 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Ganjam (216), Cuttack (147) and Sambalpur (125).

While Odisha has so far reported 75537 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 24582.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 22

➡️1773 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 22.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 52,276.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (254), Ganjam (216), Cuttack (147), Sambalpur (125), Kandhamal (92), Jajpur (87), Mayurbhanj (80), Rayagada (77), Puri (74), Malkangiri (72), Koraput (69), Sundergarh (68), Balasore (58), Nayagarh (51), Kalahandi (38), Baragarh (32), Gajapati (30), Bolangir (26), Bhadrak (25), Nabarangpur (23), Kendrapara (22), Dhenkanal (20), Jharsuguda (19), Jagatsinghpur (15), Angul (7), Nuapada (4) & Sonepur (4).