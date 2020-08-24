Odisha reports 2949 Covid-19 Cases; 589 from Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 2949 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 81479 including 26602 active cases and 54405 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 4.84% on on August 23 as compared to 4.34% on August 22. Odisha has tested 60,909 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 53,295 Antigen Tests, 7,490 RT-PCR Tests and 124 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2949 new cases, 1826 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1123 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 474 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While Cuttack crossed Khordha with highest single day spike of 589 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundergarh 1 each from Rayagada, Nayagarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 419. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 179 in Ganjam District, 28 in Sundergarh, 25 in Cuttack, 21 in Rayagada and 12 in Nayagarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 65 (Cuttack), Male 70, Female 68, Male 60, Male 63, Male 60 (All Ganjam), Male 65 (Nayagarh), Male 55 (Rayagada), Male 65, Male 67 (Both Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Jajpur (215), Koraput (181) and Ganjam (179).

➡️ New Cases: Cuttack (589), Khurda (474), Jajpur (215), Koraput (181), Ganjam (179), Mayurbhanj (156), Rayagada (143), Sambalpur (104), Nayagarh (93) , Balasore (88), Puri (86) , Sundargarh (81) , Malkangiri (78) , Bhadrak (66), Balangir (57), Kendrapada (56) , Jagatsinghpur (51), Kandhamal (34) , Keonjhar (30) , Kalahandi (30), Nabarangpur (26) , Sonepur (26) , Jharsuguda (20) , Dhenkanal (13), Boudh (3) , Gajapati (3) , Deogarh (2), Nuapada (2) and Angul (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (5 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundergarh 1 each from Rayagada, Nayagarh and Cuttack.)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2129

➡️ Samples Tested on August 23: 60,909