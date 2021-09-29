100-Word Edit: Turmoil in Congress

Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad step in to save the sinking Congress Party.

By Sagar Satapathy
Congress Rahul Gandhi Sibal Azad
154

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab PCC President, senior leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the party leadership, saying the Congress Party needs urgent structural change.

Sibal questioned the leadership and claimed nobody knows who is taking the decision when the party does not have a President. He expressed pain at the departure of Gandhi loyalists from Congress too.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Waited for a Tragedy to Wake Up

100-Word Edit: ‘Ujjwala’ plays key role in State…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

If that’s not enough, Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi requesting her to convene the urgent CWC meeting and Captain Amarinder Singh met Amit Shah.

Congress Party seems to be in deep trouble now.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.