100-Word Edit: Turmoil in Congress

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab PCC President, senior leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the party leadership, saying the Congress Party needs urgent structural change.

Sibal questioned the leadership and claimed nobody knows who is taking the decision when the party does not have a President. He expressed pain at the departure of Gandhi loyalists from Congress too.

If that’s not enough, Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi requesting her to convene the urgent CWC meeting and Captain Amarinder Singh met Amit Shah.

Congress Party seems to be in deep trouble now.