TNI Evening News Headlines – September 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 173 more COVID positive cases & 189 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 143 local contact cases and 30 quarantine cases.

➡️ 467 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1012583.

➡️ Odisha Crime Branch to seek Interpol’s help through central agencies in DRDO espionage case.

➡️ Balanga police station blast: Puri Sub-Inspector Tapoi Nayak suspended for ‘negligence in duty’.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Odisha Crime Branch receives lie detection test reports of all three accused Paralakhemundi DFO Sangram Keshari Behera, deceased ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati and cook Manmath Kumbha.

➡️ Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik writes to Amit Shah over withdrawal of second language status to Odia in Jharkhand.

➡️ Odisha JEE 2021 Results declared; 49,279 students secure rank.

India News

➡️ Defence Ministry approves procurement of military hardware for Army, Navy and Air Force valuing Rs 13,165 crores, of which 87% will be Made in India: Defence Ministry.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

➡️ Delhi schools from nursery to class 8 to reopen for remaining classes in phased manner from November 1.

➡️ The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) serves notice to Delhi Restaurant that did not allow Woman in Saree.

➡️ Cyclone Shaheen Alert: Cyclonic Storm likely to form over Arabian Sea

➡️ Amid Punjab crisis, Kapil Sibal seeks radical changes in the party, said the Congress should try to remain united in Punjab.

➡️ Cabinet approved continuation of PM Poshan for 5 years. Mid-day meals have been extended to students studying in class I to VIII in Govt & Govt-aided schools.

➡️ MSME sector will gain immensely from the cabinet decision to allow capital infusion into Export Credit Guarantee Corporation & National Export Insurance Account in the next 5 years.

➡️ Cabinet clears doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line worth Rs 1,095.88 crore.

➡️ India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 88 crore landmark milestone.

➡️ Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC.

➡️ RBI removes Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework restrictions

World News

➡️ US bars flight from landing with Americans from Kabul.

➡️ Captured Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali Babar Patra in Uri, revealed Pakistan Army role to send terrorists into Indian side. LeT terrorist reveals how Pak Army, ISI paid, trained, armed him to attack India.

➡️ Pakistani soldier killed in cross-border fire from Iran: Army.