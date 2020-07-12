100-Word Edit: Trump wears a Mask! It’s Too Late…

By Sagar Satapathy
A leader leads from the front and inspires others. That’s the reason why many Heads of the country tried to set a precedent by wearing masks and following COVID guidelines.

However, Donald Trump defied the rules. He downplayed the threat when it was peaking up and appeared in public without mask till yesterday. His country is reaching a new peak every week.

With 137,403 people dead and 3,355,646 infected with Coronavirus in the USA, Trump finally wore a mask. But, it’s too late. He failed to inspire the Americans, making a mess of the situation over the last few months.

