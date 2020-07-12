Ganjam sets up 8 New COVID Hospitals

TNI Bureau: Ganjam District, which has emerged as the COVID-19 Hotbed in Odisha, has decided to set up 8 new COVID Healthcare Facilities to deal with the crisis. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has issued a press release in this regard. The Hospitals will have 1150 beds.

5 facilities have been declared as COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC), while 3 others have been declared as Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC).

Ganjam has so far reported 3,864 COVID0-19 positive cases out of which 2,079 have recovered. There are 1,745 active cases. 39 patients have died of COVID-19 while one death due to other than COVID has been reported from the district.

The new Hospitals will be set up at:

👉 IPD of BPH College and Hospital, Berhampur (CCC, 50 Beds)

👉 Girls Hostel, Biju Patnaik Homeopathy College, Berhampur (DCHC, 50 Beds)

👉 Amrit Hospital, Gate Bazar, Berhampur (DCHC, 100 Beds)

👉 SDH, Aska (DCHC, 100 Beds)

👉 OBAV, Patrapur (CCC, 100 Beds)

👉 OBAV, Sanakhemundi (CCC, 100 Beds)

👉 Boys & Girls Hostel, Saraswati Sishu Mandir, Nilakantheswar Nagar, Berhampur (CCC, 500 Beds)

👉 Leprosy Hospital Building, Aska (CCC, 150 Beds)