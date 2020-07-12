Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter test Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested NEGATIVE yesterday in the Rapid Antigen test yesterday. But, their swab samples tested later, turned out to be positive.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news and also revealed that Jaya Bachchan has tested NEGATIVE for Coronavirus.

Earlier, yesterday, Big B Amitabh Bachchan and his Actor Son Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh’s condition is said to be stable. Abhishek is fine.