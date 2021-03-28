100-Word Edit: Troubleshooter Pranab ensures Peace

Announcement of candidate for Pipili Assembly Bypolls was not easy for BJD. And, situation aftermath announcement was complex too. While some vested interests tried to widen the rift within the Maharathy Family, Troubleshooter Pranab Prakash Das stepped in to ensure peace.

‘All is Well’ was the message sent to people of Pipili as well as Odisha after two ‘Pranabs’ – Pranab Prakash Das and Pranab Balabantaray met the family.

Late Pradeep Maharathy’s wife Prativa Maharathy put all rumours into rest by extending wholehearted support to her son Rudra Pratap Maharathy and thanking CM Naveen Patnaik for reposing trust in her family.