100-Word Edit: Who need Vaccination?

Except India, all other countries have given priority to their own people when it comes to vaccination. USA is vaccinating people at home and completely stopped exporting to others.

On the contrary, India told the UN that we have supplied more vaccines to other countries than we have vaccinated people at home. Seems we were complacent and thought we had already defeated Coronavirus.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported across India and daily cases crossing 62,000 mark, the decision to export more vaccines does not look wise now. Hope we ramp up the production and undo our mistake.