TNI Morning News Headlines – March 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha celebrates festival of Colours ‘Dola Purnima’ with fervour and gaiety.

➡️ Odisha reports 290 Covid-19 cases; Khordha records maximum 71 cases followed by Nuapada (40) and Jharsuguda (21). Total positive cases now stand at 340194 including 336571 recoveries, 1650 active cases and 1,920 deaths.

➡️ Nabarangpur District Administration lifts night curfew after decline of Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Sevayat injured as portion of an idol at Ugra Nrushingha temple inside Puri Srimandir falls on him.

➡️ RTI activist and BJP leader Sarbeshwara Behura critical as miscreants hurl bombs at him in Jajpur district.

➡️ 15 passengers injured as a bus overturns near Jagannathprasad in Nayagarh district.

➡️ Wife of late BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy, Prativa Maharathy opens up over Son Rudra Pratap Maharathy’s Candidature, says his son will win Pipili By-Poll with huge margin.

India News

➡️ India reports 62,714 new COVID19 cases, 28,739 recoveries and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,19,71,624 including 4,86,310 active cases, 1,13,23762 cured cases & 1,61,552 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 27th March is 24,09,50,842 including 11,81,289 samples tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes 75 episodes, Prime Minister Modi recalls several memorable episodes.

➡️ Registration for upcoming annual pilgrimage to #Amarnath will start from April 1, the 56-day yatra is scheduled to start on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

➡️ Vande Bharat Mission: 8,741 people returned to India on 27th March 2021.

➡️ WB records over 82% voter turnout while Assam over 77% in the first phase.

➡️ India and Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs in various fields like disaster management, ICT equipment and sports, strengthening Bangladesh’s health capacity, India announces gift of 109 ambulances.

➡️ 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan & Taapsee Pannu bag Best Actor; Thappad wins Best Film.

World News

➡️ Beijing sees another day of yellow sandstorm warning and AQI shooting off the mark.

➡️ Japan to issue digital vaccine passport.

➡️ Days after $500 Million cleared by IMF, World Bank Loans over $1 Billion to Pakistan.

➡️ Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh with Magnitude 5.0 strikes near Tawang on Saturday.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 126.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.77 Million.

➡️ Explosion outside church in Indonesian city of Makassar: Media Report.