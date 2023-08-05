100-Word Edit: The “NaAm Summit” in Odisha

They met, smiled, interacted, and appreciated each other. The Parliament bonhomie that laid the foundation for a new beginning, was extended to Bhubaneswar.

Whether a formal alliance or not, the message is loud and clear – no bitter rivalry anymore. The NaAM (Naveen-Amit) summit in Bhubaneswar ended on a cordial note.

Naveen Patnaik’ support to BJP in the Parliament was reciprocated with Shah’s appreciation for Odisha Govt’s efforts in disaster management and combating LWE menace.

The entire turn of events may lead to early assembly polls in Odisha in November-December with BJP setting its focus on 2024 Lok Sabha polls.