TNI Evening News Headlines – August 05, 2023

➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews disaster management, Left Wing Extremism situation at a meeting in Bhubaneshwar.
➡️ Irate locals set Phiringia Police Station in Phulbani district on fire and thrashed SDPO along with other officials alleging police involvement in ganja peddling in the area.
➡️3 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; flood water now being released through 20 gates.
➡️8 more persons arrested by Balasore Police in connection with Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main written examination question paper leak case.
➡️IMD predicts fresh spell of Rain, thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha from August 7.
➡️Three weeks after the launch, Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters into Lunar orbit. The next operation, reduction of orbit is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST.
➡️PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the PM of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri.
➡️Delhi Services Bill to come in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
➡️7 accused arrested in Bhilwara gangrape case.
➡️Aditi Gopichand makes history, gives India its first-ever individual Gold medal at World Archery Championships.
➡️ICC, BCCI representatives inspect Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023 which has been scheduled between 5 October 2023 and 19 November 2023.
➡️ Police arrested Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Tosha Khana case.
➡️Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approaches Lahore High Court against Imran Khan’s arrest.
