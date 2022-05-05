100-Word Edit: The Loudspeaker Row in Maharashtra

The Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra has once again brought the topic of communal disturbance in our country to the fore. Raj Thackeray’s call to ban loudspeakers has made it clear that his party would take action against both mosques and temples where loudspeakers are being played above the permissible decibel limit.

If Maharashtra Home Department’s report turns out to be true, then people from other states may try to fish in the troubled waters, which is an alarming sign.

In this highly polarised atmosphere, the loudspeaker row is likely to aggravate the situation further and disturb the peace and harmony.